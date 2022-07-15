SC's decision ensured protection of constitution: Federal Cabinet

15 July,2022 03:27 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Cabinet on Friday termed the Supreme Court’s decision pertaining to the ruling of the Speaker as historic and said that the decision of SC ensured the protection of the constitution.

A meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which the political situation of the country was discussed.

Furthermore, the cabinet members congratulated on successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on which the Prime Minister prayed to Almighty for this to be the last agreement with the IMF.

The federal cabinet also endorsed the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

PM Shehbaz Sharif said they have been trying to save the country from the former government’s faulty decisions. With solving problems the government will bring relief to the people, he added.

