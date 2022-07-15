Govt decides to take strict action against harassment on social media

15 July,2022 02:34 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) The federal government on Friday has decided to crack down on those who harass and degrade citizens on social media.

According to details, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, in which Federal Secretary Home, IG Punjab, DG FIA and Acting Chairman NADRA Khalid Latif and other officials participated.

The meeting reviewed issues of harassment of citizens on social media, uploading of immoral videos and also issues related to blackmail and harassment of citizens.

The meeting, chaired by Rana Sana, decided to crack down on those who promote immoral content on social media, harass citizens and tarnish their image through immorality.

It was further decided to make effective laws on cyber-crime, especially harassment and also uploading, advertising of immoral content.

In this regard, the Interior Minister while directing to take strict and immediate action against those involved in cyber-crime said that “it is not acceptable to tarnish the image of a citizen by insulting him or her.”

Rana Sana said that the spread of immoral and insulting content on social media could lead to chaos and disorder in the society. Therefore, strict action will be taken against those involved in such crimes and action will be taken without any discrimination.

The Federal Interior Minister further said that the concerned agencies should adopt a zero tolerance policy against those violating moral values in the society.

Citizens can send their complaints to FIA contact numbers and their complaints will be processed without delay, he added.

