Money Laundering Case: Court declares Suleman Shahbaz absconder

Money Laundering Case: Court declares Suleman Shahbaz absconder

15 July,2022 01:06 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Special Court Central in Lahore on Friday declared Suleman Shahbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an absconder in the money laundering case, filed by FIA.

On the other hand, the court has also ordered PM Shehbaz to attend the court hearing.

Special Court Central Judge Aijaz Aiwan heard the case of money laundering case against PM and his sons.

The court has also given exemption to PM Shehbaz Sharif from his personal attendance in the hearing for one day. While Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and others appeared before the court.

The court has given its verdict against Suleman and Tahir Naqvi after the two did not appear before the court. The court has also ordered to gather information regarding their property.

After the proceedings, court adjourned the next hearing till July 30.