President, PM express sorrow over martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig

President Alvi and PM Shehbaz expressed grief over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza.

15 July,2022 04:49 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza in Ziarat, Balochistan.

In a message of condolence, President Alvi prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyr in heaven and for giving patience to the bereaved family to bear the immense loss with fortitude.

He said the nefarious tactics of the terrorists could not weaken resolve of the nation and the whole nation stood with the armed forces in the war against terrorism.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Our law enforcement agencies will hunt down all those who perpetrated this heinous crime and bring them to justice. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. Nation grieves with them and shares their sorrow.”

