PM Shehbaz slashes petrol price by Rs18.50 per liter

14 July,2022 10:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced the slashing of petrol price by Rs18.50 per litre and diesel price by 40.54 per liter as part of a series of measures to bring some relief to the public.

The relief was announced by the premier as he addressed the nation about the country s economic situation, the government s performance over the last three months and the agreement with IMF.



