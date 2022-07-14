SC Verdict: Rana announces to send reference against Alvi, Imran and Suri

14 July,2022 05:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday announced to send a reference, demanding the resignation of Arif Alvi and said that the President, former prime minister Imran Khan and former deputy speaker Qasim Suri committed fraud with the Constitution.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said that the decision of the Supreme Court raised the head of the Constitution, adding that the Constitution of Pakistan is the sacred trust of the people.



He said there is no greater crime than this, adding that its punishment is also mentioned in Articles 5 and 6.

The Federal Interior Minister said that the funeral of Imran Khan s politics is over, adding that Imran Khan violated the constitution to save power.

He went on to say that there is no room for such gangs to stay in politics. Interior Minister said that on the violation of the constitution, the federal government can send references.

He said, “We will not keep the option of fraud and violation of the constitution open”. RanaSanaullah went on to say that the work has started regarding sending references.

Rana Sanaullah said the order of the Supreme Court will be carried out, adding that the reference is made after the decision.

He said the speaker should send the reference to the Election Commission after disqualification, adding that the Election Commission should de-seat them and declare them ineligible.

RanaSanaullah said the President and former prime minister, speaker, and deputy speaker committed fraud with the Constitution of the country, adding that the decision of the Supreme Court is final, it is a commendable decision, punishment for breaking the Constitution.

Interior Minister said, “I am ready to arrest Imran Khan on the punishment of the violation of the constitution”.

He said that if the cabinet allows him to file a case, the government will arrest him. Now, after the verdict, a major crime has been committed, adding that there will be a reference or arrest.

He said the government intended to arrest Sheikh Rashid during the long march, but it did not find him (Sheikh Rashid) despite all the efforts.

In a news conference, RanaSanaullah said that the country has to abide by the constitution, what the Supreme Court has said is true, and what Fawad Chaudhry is saying is not true.

Interior Minister said that Nawaz Sharif s sentence is wrong, adding that the Punjab government had sent Nawaz Sharif out after suspending his sentence.

He said that if the country is to be run under the constitution and law then action has to be taken, adding the matter will be discussed in the cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Interior Minister went on to say that in his personal opinion, reference and action should be taken after this decision.

He said: “The Speaker can send an immediate reference against them. Our coalition government is the one that makes decisions through consultation.”

RanaSanaullah replied regarding his case that ShehryarAfridi had taken a wrong step, the real culprits were Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar.

The Federal Minister said that not against freedom of expression, adding that there was a time when people used to disappear, and now there is a time when people are abducted and recovered after two hours.

He said that the attacker of AbsarAlam was caught from Sheikhupura, adding that the arrested person himself had said that he had attacked AbsarAlam. The person who was arrested was the facilitator, not the real accused.

