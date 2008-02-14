Moonis Elahi's money laundering case hearing adjourned till July 22

14 July,2022 11:51 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Hearing of money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Moonis Elahi has been adjourned till July 22 without any proceedings.



Fomrer federal Minister Moonis appeared before banking court for the money laundering case against him but the Judge was on leave and due to which the hearing was adjourned.

Earlier, the court had ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to complete investigation against the politician while his interim bail’s extension was till today.