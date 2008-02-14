Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

14 July,2022 11:00 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Heavy rains in different parts of Lahore broke the heat wave on Thursday.

The weather has become pleasant due to heavy rains in and around the areas in Lahore. However, the rainwater has also gathered on the streets and major roads including GT Road, were flooded due to poor drainage system.

On the other hand, it is raining in Jhelum city and its environs for the second day in a row. The torrential rains inundated the low-lying areas, causing hardship to the citizens.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast more rains across the country in the next 24 hours, while an alert has also been issued to the concerned departments.

