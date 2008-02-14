Balochistan reports nine new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

14 July,2022 04:21 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least nine more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,625 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 301 tests were conducted for the virus on July 13 (Wednesday) out of which nine more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 21 active coronavirus cases in the province. At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 2.99 percent in the province.

