Punjab anti-corruption summons Sheikh Rashid on July 15

13 July,2022 06:56 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday summoned former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on July 15.

According to the sources, the ACE has summoned Sheikh Rashid over alleged embezzlement worth millions of rupees in fee payment in the sale of state-owned land to a private housing society in Islamabad.

In this regard, the sources further said that the former federal home minister has been directed to appear at the anti-corruption head office in Lahore with a complete record of land sales.

The anti-corruption also summoned the management of the housing society to investigate the matter.

While responding to the aforementioned matter Sheikh Rashid said, "I will appear in anti-corruption. Cases are being made to exert political pressure. If you want to make an arrest, do it and I have had land for 50, 60 years."

