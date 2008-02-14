Low-lying areas of twin cities inundated as PMD forecasts more rains

Parts of Karachi are also still submerged

13 July,2022 10:29 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were inundated after twin cities received heavy rain, increasing problems from residents of the cities.

According to details, in some parts, rain water entered houses of the people and damaged their belonging while in some other areas roads were inundated.

Meanwhile, more rain wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and lower Sindh during the next twelve hours.

On the other hand, parts of Karachi are still submerged and another spell of monsoon rain is likely to begin on Thursday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was flown over the city to oversee impact of urban flooding due to recent heavy spell of rains.

Gen Bajwa was also briefed about latest situation of flooding and Army’s complete support rendered to the civil administration in Karachi.