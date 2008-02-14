Pakistan reports 236 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan reports 236 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours

The COVID Positivity Ratio in Pakistan on Wednesday was recorded at 1.55 percent.

13 July,2022 06:38 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,543,741. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,424 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 236 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 15,191 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 236 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.55 percent.

