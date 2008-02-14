One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi
Pakistan
Rescue teams reached the spot and started the rescue operation.
KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed when a five-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, a five-storey residential building located in Nayabad area of Karachi suddenly collapsed. Sources said that the building was empty when it caved-in. A passer-by died due to falling debris in the incident.
