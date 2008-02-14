COAS reviews impact of urban flooding due rain in Karachi

12 July,2022 11:11 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Karachi directly from Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was flown over the city to oversee impact of urban flooding due to recent heavy spell of rains.

Gen Bajwa was also briefed about latest situation of flooding and Army’s complete support rendered to the civil administration in Karachi.

The Army Chief appreciated the timely response of formations in aid of civil administration for rescue and relief efforts.

He directed Karachi Corps to ensure that all out efforts and every single resource is utilised to bring comfort to the people.

Earlier on his arrival, he was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.