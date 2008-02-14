ECP asks political parties to file statement of accounts till August 29

12 July,2022 10:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked political parties to file their statement of accounts for previous financial year before 29th of next month.

According to a spokesman of the Election Commission, printed forms of the statement of accounts are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the provincial election commissioners.

Performa for source of funds are also available on the Election Commission’s website.

The statement shall be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan and shall be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party head.

The spokesman said the statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode shall not be accepted.