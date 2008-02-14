Rs 30-40 cut in petrol price expected

12 July,2022 07:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a bid to provide relief to the masses, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a summary to reduce price of petroleum products by up to Rs40 on Tuesday.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting, said the government would pass on the full relief to the consumers who had been sacrificing owing to the rise in petroleum prices.

He asked the ministries of finance and petroleum to present a summary to him for approval, adding that the people deserved relief after passing through difficult times.

He told the meeting that the government would reduce the oil prices transparently at par with the reduction in the international market, which according to the PM Office statement was a gift to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said the incumbent government would continue to providing relief to the people hit by the inflation caused by the previous government. By the Grace of Allah Almighty, the government will bring in further eases to the people’s lives, he added.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and the relevant ministries and departments.

According to sources, petrol is likely to be reduce by Rs 20-30 and diesel by Rs 30-40.

On Sunday, in his meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the petrol price will soon be decreased and the issues of the public will be resolved.

During last two months, the government had increased the petrol price by around Rs100 and diesel around Rs130.

The government had declared previous government responsible for the increase in prices of petroleum products and accused it of taking Pakistan to the verge of bankruptcy.