Monsoon Rains: Balochistan imposes section 144

Pakistan Pakistan Monsoon Rains: Balochistan imposes section 144

The section has been imposed for a month

12 July,2022 01:22 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan government has imposed section 144 in the province amid forecasts of heavy rainfall.

According to the notification, under the section 144, people will not be allowed to go for picnic at rivers, dams and other water bodies. Swimming in rivers and water streams will also be banned.

The section has been imposed for a month as rains kills several people in the province.