PM announces compensation for Karachiites killed due to rains

11 July,2022 11:58 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced compensation for the citizens killed due to worst rain in Karachi.

It may be recalled that intermittent heavy rains lashed various parts of Karachi due to which many areas of the city were submerged while three people were killed due to electrocution and most parts of the city have been witnessed prolonged power outages.

According to MQM spokesperson, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had a telephonic conversation.

During the telephonic conversation, Dr Khalid Maqbool briefed the Prime Minister about the situation in Karachi during the rains.

According to the spokesman, the Prime Minister expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property of the citizens, meanwhile Dr Khalid Maqbool demanded justice for the citizens of Karachi in difficult circumstances.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister directed provincial governments and National Disaster Management Authority to ensure protection of people from the heavy rainfall across the country.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said every effort should be made to protect the people and prevent losses as much as possible. He directed NDMA to work with provincial governments and PDMAs for this purpose.

Shehbaz Sharif asked the authorities to immediately shift the stranded people to safer places. He also directed to provide temporary shelter and food to the affected people. He directed that medical teams should be mobilized for emergency medical aid and take measures for timely prevention of epidemic in the rain-hit areas.

The Prime Minister also expressed grief over loss of lives in Karachi and other parts of the country due to the rain. He directed the NDMA to assist the provincial government to protect and rescue the affected people in Sindh.

The Prime Minister assured that the government will use all resources for the protection and assistance of the people. Meanwhile, Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers have joined rescue activities in Karachi as heavy rain sinks most of the port city, ruining Eid-ul-Azha of the residents. According to details, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light to moderate showers in the city throughout the day as humidity reaches 90 percent.