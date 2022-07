Awais Leghari resigns as provincial minister

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Just days before crucial by-elections in 20 constitutions of Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Awais Leghari on Monday resigned as provincial minister.

The provincial minister shared his resignation on his official Twitter handle.

He requested Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to accept his resignation and said that he will continue to work in the best interest of Pakistan and PML-N.