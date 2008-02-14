Eid-ul-Azha festivities continue across country

Pakistan Pakistan Eid-ul-Azha festivities continue across country

The children are also enjoying festivities on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

11 July,2022 11:55 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On the second day of Eid-ul-Azha, the faithful continue to sacrifice animals in commemoration of supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim AS and Hazrat Ismael AS.

The meat of sacrificial animals is being distributed among destitute and needy people besides relatives.

The children are also enjoying festivities on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Civic authorities have chalked out comprehensive arrangements to collects offals and remains of animals as well as cleanliness of roads and streets.