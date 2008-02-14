Pakistan reports 371 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

11 July,2022 09:28 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases continue to rise.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 371 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 15,038 tests in the past 24 hours and the COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.47 percent.

Meanwhile, 140 people infected with the virus are in critical condition.