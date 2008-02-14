Monsoon rains cause 135 deaths in Pakistan, more downpours predicted

10 July,2022 09:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least 135 people have been killed in rain-related incidents across Pakistan as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more downpours.

Monsoon rains have affected Pakistan, especially in the country’s impoverished southwest, where severe floods over the past few weeks have killed dozens and displaced hundreds.

Heavy rains that began in mid-June have killed at least 57 people in Balochistan, 24 in Sindh, 21 in Punjab, 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan, four in Azad Kashmir and one in Islamabad, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said. Hundreds of people were also injured in various incidents, while 312 houses were completely destroyed.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has predicted more downpours in the country, especially in southern Sindh and southwestern Balochistan.

According to the PMD, light rain with thundershowers is expected in southern and southeastern Sindh and coastal Balochistan with isolated torrential rains. Rains with thundershowers are also expected in all major rivers, Islamabad as well as Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, upper areas of DG Khan divisions and other parts of the country till July 12.

Heavy rains have lashed the country in recent days, submerging much of Karachi, Pakistan s largest city. 8 dams burst due to heavy rains in Balochistan.