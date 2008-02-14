Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervor

10 July,2022 08:54 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

After prayers, people are offering sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

PM, President felicitates Muslim Ummah, overseas Pakistanis on Eid

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the nation on the auspicious occasion and called upon the people to pay special attention to the needy and poor to truly realize the spirit of sacrifice.

He also appealed to the general public to strictly follow the precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic while celebrating Eid with their dear ones.

Meanwhile, the President Arif Alvi said as the country faced economic challenges, there was a dire need to utilize the spirit of sacrifice.

He affirmed brotherhood, selflessness and empathy for the destitute to emerge as a strong nation.

He said, “I pray to Allah Almighty to accept the Ibadah, Hajj and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah. Amen!”

“Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of the submission and obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and Hazrat Ismail (A.S) before the command of Allah Almighty.”