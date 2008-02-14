CM Punjab directs for comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has directed for comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness and waste collection on Eid-ul-Azha.
He also directed in time disposals of offals and other remaining of sacrificial animals in all big and small cities of the province.
The Chief Minister said that he will personally monitor all arrangements to ensure a clean environment.