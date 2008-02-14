Heavy rain in Islamabad, Swabi, Karachi and other parts of country

Rain water has also entered in basements of buildings in Islamabad.

09 July,2022 10:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Urban flooding triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc on Islamabad’s low-lying Sector H-13 where rainwater entered the houses.

Rain water has also entered in basements of buildings. While residents of the areas await rescue teams.

On the other hand, low-lying areas in Swabi are flooded as heavy rain fell in parts of the city. Citizens are facing problems due to the flooded roads.

Roof of a house also fell in Swabi due to heavy rainfall. A woman and her daughter lost their lives due to the incident.

While heavy rain also poured in different parts of Karachi. Heavy rain poured areas like PECHS, Sharah e Faisal, Nursery, Manzoor Colony, Bahadarabad and vicinities.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast rain and wind-thundershower in Islamabad and other parts of the country like Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Lower Sindh, and Kashmir.

While issuing a warning, the spokesperson of PMD said, heavy falls might generate flooding in local Nullahs of Lasbela, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Barkhan, Quetta, Bolan, Kohlu, Potohar region, northeast and central Punjab.

Heavy falls are also likely in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur, and surrounding areas during the same period. While rain with wind-thundershower is also expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are likely in Kashmir during the period.