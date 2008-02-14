PM appoints Bilal Kiyani as his coordinator for economy and energy

Pakistan Pakistan PM appoints Bilal Kiyani as his coordinator for economy and energy

PM appoints Bilal Kiyani as his coordinator for economy and energy

08 July,2022 05:05 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Bilal Azhar Kayani as his coordinator for economy and energy.

Bilal Azhar Kayani is the Assistant Secretary General of PML-N and a member of the party s economic team. A formal notification has been issued for his appointment as the Prime Minister s Coordinator.

The notification has been issued with the signatures of Special Secretary to the Prime Minister Sara Saeed. The appointment of Bilal Azhar Kayani to the post has been made on honorary basis.