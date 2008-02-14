Joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI, PML-Q summoned on July 18
LAHORE (Dunya News) – A joint parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has been summoned on July 18, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and PML-Q will be held at the Punjab Assembly secretariat on July 18, a day after the by-elections on 20 Punjab provincial assembly seats.
According to sources, consultations will be held on the situation after the by-elections the province in the meeting and the next course of action will be decided.
Sources said that PTI secretary general Asad Umar will also attend the meeting.