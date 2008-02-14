45 people die during Balochistan flash floods: PDMA

Pakistan Pakistan 45 people die during Balochistan flash floods: PDMA

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Quetta.

07 July,2022 11:43 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - PDMA has issued a report on Thursday which states that 45 people lost their lives in different incidents as torrential rains caused destruction in different parts of Balochistan including Quetta.

Deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, and Sibi. An emergency has been declared in Quetta.

As per PDMA, 47 people got injured in different rain related incidents. Collectively, at least 241 houses are destroyed in the province.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Quetta.