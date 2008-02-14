PM inaugurates Blue, Green Line Metro Bus Services in Islamabad

07 July,2022 09:28 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Blue Line and Green Line Metro Bus Service routes in Islamabad on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister said that provision of a regular, clean and punctual bus service is a major step of the incumbent government.

He said that launching of Green Line and Blue Line Metro Bus Services particularly in prevailing economic situation of the country is appreciable and important step of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned authorities to complete all the related facilities of the project including the passenger stations on these routes at the earliest.

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stone of the building of Metro Bus Operation Command and Control Centre.

The Green Line Metro Bus Service will run between Bhara Kahu area to PIMS Hospital Islamabad. The 15.5 kilometres long route will have eight stations.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister announced free-travel for one month in these two Metro Bus Services.

The Blue Line Metro Bus Service will run between Koral Chowk to PIMS Hospital Islamabad. The 20 kilometres long route will have 13 stations.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also addressed the ceremony while Chairman Capital Development Authority Amir Ali Ahmad briefed the participants about salient features of the projects.