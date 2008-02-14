Two die in rain incidents in Karachi, roads flooded in Sukkur

06 July,2022 11:33 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Two citizens died in incidents after rain in Karachi. Roads in Sukkur were flooded due to the heavy rainfall while low-lying areas were inundated and different areas of Sukkur are also experiencing loadshedding.

A man lost his life in Karachi’s Azam Basti after getting electrocuted by water motor while a 14-year-old Iman lost her life in Malir after a wall of her house fell on her.

On the other hand, power has not been restored after rain stopped. While drainage system was badly failed in the city. Roads and low-lying areas were inundated. Citizens of the city are also facing problems due to the poor planning of the authorities.

Due to the rain, railway track in Karachi has been blocked. Trains from Sargodha, Multan and Rawalpindi have been stopped after the rain water flooded the tracks.