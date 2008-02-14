Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: Met Office

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Lower Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely at few places in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Balochistan during the period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:



Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree eighteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower (With few heavy falls) in Jammu, partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Leh, cloudy/chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh twelve and Shopian twenty-one degree centigrade.

On the other hand, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to concerned federal ministries, departments, respective provincial governments, and their line departments, to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures keeping in view of extension in current monsoon spell.

In a press release, the NDMA has specifically advised relevant departments to be extra cautious while proactively monitoring nullahs and water channels to avert possibilities of drowning.

The authority has advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory, equipment along with availability of emergency services personnel at already identified vulnerable locations and forewarn population residing in low-lying areas to be extra cautious.

Furthermore, due to rise in temperature in Gilgit Baltistan and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkwa coupled with likely rains, possibility of GLOF and increased flow of water in rivers and streams cannot be ruled out; therefore GBDMA and PDMA of KP have been advised to closely monitor situation and remain vigilant to deal with any calamity.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that current monsoon spell may continue for another 24 to 48 hours and is likely to strengthen from this weekend.