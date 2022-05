Omar Sarfraz Cheema also took Arif Alvi into confidence on important issues.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the current political situation in Punjab came under discussion during meeting between Omar Sarfraz Cheema and President Dr Arif Alvi

Sources also informed that Omar Sarfraz Cheema also took Arif Alvi into confidence on important issues.