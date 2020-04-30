Govt will not indulge in politics of revenge: Hamza Shehbaz

Hamza Shehbaz said that problems of the people would be solved on priority basis.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Friday said that the current provincial government would not indulge in politics of revenge at all and problems of the people would be solved on priority basis.

He said that those who made tall claims of giving 10 million jobs, in fact, misled the youth. Those who had promised to give five million houses did not give even a single house to the poor. He regretted that the architects of a new Pakistan gave nothing to the people except for inflation.

The chief minister said that the fake rulers made people s lives difficult in the new Pakistan. "We will not make any false promises as public welfare is our main focus," he said. This government would solve problems and lessen difficulties of masses, he added.

