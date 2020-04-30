Announcement to send reference against LHC judge condemned

President SCBA said that LHC judge Justice Jawad Hassan is an asset for the superior judiciary.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday condemned Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema s announcement to send a reference against Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), Dunya News reported.

President Supreme Court Bar Association, Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, said that Justice Jawad Hassan is not only independent, honest and competent judge but he is an asset for the superior judiciary and the entire legal fraternity of the country stands behind him.

Ahsan Bhoon said that present Governor Punjab had constantly violated the Constitution, and was ridiculing the office of Governor, deviated from the Constitution and sabotaged the democratic value and norms.

He said that Governor must be made answerable for his statements and actions and action should be taken against the Governor of Punjab for violating the Constitution.

