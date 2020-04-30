Pakistan was globally isolated due to poor foreign policy of PTI government

SEHWAN (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while talking to reporters on the occasion of "Eid Milan" party given to the people of the constituency at his native village Wahur, said that Pakistan s foreign policy will be for the betterment of the country, Dunya News reported.

He said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will formulate foreign policy in the interest of the country with his political insight, and under this policy every effort will be made to establish good relations with all countries of the world.

Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan was globally isolated due to poor foreign policy of the previous government. He said that the PTI government spoiled relations with US by declaring it as conspirator which is beyond comprehension.

He said that under the previous government, Pakistan was cut off from the rest of the world and China had stopped working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Murad Ali Shah said that the previous government neither worked itself nor it had allowed us to work for the betterment of the general public.

Murad Ali Shah said that local body elections have been delayed due to changes in the law but now we would contest local body elections despite the summer season.

