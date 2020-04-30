Dr. Murtaza Syed assumes office of acting Governor of SBP

he has more than 20 years of experience in macroeconomic research and policy making.

ISLAMABAD (Online) - The senior most Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Murtaza Syed assumed the office of acting Governor of State Bank of Pakistan on Friday.

According to details, he has more than 20 years of experience in macroeconomic research and policy making.

Dr Murtaza Syed also worked with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 16 years before submitting resignation for joining the State Bank of Pakistan.

It may be mentioned that term of former Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir ended last Wednesday.