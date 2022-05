Three houses engulfed in flames as fire broke out in the Kundal Shahi

NEELUM VALLEY (Dunya News) – Three houses engulfed in flames as fire broke out in the Kundal Shahi area located in the Neelum Valley, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, nearby houses are also at risk due to the severity of the fire.

The locals are trying to put out the fire on their own.