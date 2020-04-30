Dr Murtaza Syed to assume charge as SBP Governor on Friday

Dr Murtaza Syed has more than 20 years of experience in macroeconomic research and policy making.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Dr Murtaza Syed, an eminently qualified economist with rich IMF experience, will assume charge as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday (May 6) following the end of Dr Reza Baqir s three-year tenure, Dunya News reported.

According to the SBP, Dr Syed has more than 20 years of experience in macroeconomic research and policy making and worked with the IMF for 16 years before resigning to join the State Bank of Pakistan. Dr Syed has a PhD in economics from Nuffield College at the University of Oxford and has delivered lectures on public policy at Cambridge and Oxford Universities.

