Allama Raghib Naeemi, others meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with eminent religious scholar Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Nabeera Raghib Naeemi and Mufti Imtiaz at his residence in Lahore on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister extended Eid greetings and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called President Arif Alvi, Chief Ministers of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan as well as Acting Governor Balochistan and extended them best wishes and greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The Prime Minister also expressed his warm wishes and Eid greetings to the leadership of allied parties as well as Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj ul Haq.

He and head of PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a telphonic conversation also discussed the country s situation.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman felicitated the Prime Minister on his successful visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned the services chiefs and extended them Eid greetings.

