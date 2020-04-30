Govt formed through conspiracy has no future: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday while extending Eid greetings said that the government formed with people on bails will soon lose its ground as the government formed through external conspiracy and interference has no future.

In his message on Tuesday, he hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will soon disqualify dissident party leaders as disqualification in the reference against deviant members is writing on the wall.

Pervaiz Elahi also prayed that under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan will get a place in the Islamic world that it has not been able to achieve.

He said that the government formed through external conspiracy and interference has no future, adding that the confessions of external conspiracy and interference are also emerging from the United States.

On the other hand, former federal minister Monis Elahi also said in his message that those who come to power through conspiracy are not capable of delivering. He said Imran Khan has the full support of the nation and the people are coming out on his call.

The former minister said that the people from all walk of life have welcomed Imran Khan’s long march call, adding that the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League are working together to raise the voice of the people and the drop scene of unconstitutional and illegal rulers in Punjab will happen soon.