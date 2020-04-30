PM vows to leave no stone unturned to address economic challenges

Special prayers were offered for safety and prosperity of country.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government s commitment to leave no stone unturned to address the immense economic challenges faced by the country.

Addressing the party workers at Jatti Umra after offering Eid prayer, he said the country will be put on the path of progress and prosperity as envisioned by PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan will be made a great nation.

The Prime Minister said that he will also soon address the nation in which he dilate upon the problems faced by the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz offered Eid prayers at Jati Umrah Mosque in Lahore.

