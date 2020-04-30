19 injured in aerial firing on Chand Raat in Karachi

Police sources said that the injured were transferred to hospitals for medical treatment

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least 19 people were injured in the aerial firing on Chand Raat in different parts of Karachi on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to police, the injuries from aerial firing were reported from Orangi Town, Buffer Zone, Qasba Colony and Gulshan Bunair, Baloch Goth, Garden, Baldia Sector-8 and MPR Colony.

At least four women and two children were among the injured. Police sources said that the injured were transferred to hospitals for medical treatment and investigations were underway.

Police also informed that 10 injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital, six were transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and three were taken to Jinnah Hospitl.

