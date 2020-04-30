Warehouse in Sabzi Mandi in Islamabad catches fire

Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Fire broke out at a warehouse located in the Sabzi Mandi (Vegetable Market) in Islamabad in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread very quickly due to high winds and engulfed the entire building of the warehouse. Six fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

The rescue sources said that no one died or wounded in the blaze. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire. Sources further said that the cause of fire is still not known.

