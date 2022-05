Imam of a mosque booked for offering Eid prayer in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDIN (Dunya News) – A case has been lodged against the imam of the mosque for offering Eid prayers in the suburban village Chak No. 28.

According to Mandi Bahauddin Police Miana Gondal, a case has been registered against Imam Masjid Qari Muhammad Ilyas in a suburban village under 188 TPP while a case has been registered against 14 unknown persons.

According to the FIR, Qari Ilyas violated the government announcement.