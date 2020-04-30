Pakistan values fraternal ties with Bahrain: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephone call with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to convey greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bahrain.

He reiterated that Pakistan values its fraternal ties with Bahrain and expressed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the measures taken by Bahrain to look after the Pakistani diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While reciprocating the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and warm sentiments for the people of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa felicitated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his recent election and assumption of office.

Reaffirming Bahrain’s commitment to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, His Majesty said he looks forward to working closely with the Prime Minister to advance this objective.