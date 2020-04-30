Nation observes two Eids: KP govt announces Eid, rest of Pakistan fasts

Pakistan has once again conducted two Eid-ul-Fitrs as KPK government announced Eid on May 2

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan has once again conducted two Eid-ul-Fitrs as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has officially announced Eid on Monday while the rest of the nation is set to have Eid on Tuesday.

According to details, more than 100 Eid prayers were held in Peshawar while Chief Minister (CM) KPK Mahmood Khan offered his prayer at the Governor house.

While no one testified of sighting the moon from the Hazara district therefore the acting Governor Mushtaq Ghani said that they will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lebanon, Palestine, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunai and Philippine are celebrating Eid today whereas India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka etc have not sighted the moon therefore they will celebrate Eid on Tuesday.

It merits mention here that, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant for Information to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, while issuing an important statement regarding the moon of Shawwal, said that 130 evidences of sighting of Shawwal moon have been received from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to officially celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday, May 2.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor across the province, he said.

Whereas on the other hand, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Shawwal moon has not been sighted, therefore Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3 (Tuesday).

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad.

While the final announcement for the crescent of Shawwal was made by Maulana Azad. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson announced that the moon of Shawwal has not been sighted and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Tuesday.