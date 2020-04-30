Fazl announces to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr as per Federal Govt decision

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr as per Federal Government decision on May 3 (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we will not follow the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government decision of celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in the province on Monday (May 2).

