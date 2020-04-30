CM Punjab announces 60-day remission for prisoners

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced 60 days remission in the punishment of prisoners and increase in the salaries of jail wardens and said that jail wardens would get equal salaries as given to police constables, Dunya News reported.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail also inaugurated teaching Quran and Hadith Centre being established in the Security Ward Number 2.

Upon his arrival at the Kot Lakhpat Jail, CM Hamza was presented Guard Of Honour. He also distributed Eid gifts among the prisoners and also planted a sapling in the lawn of the Central Jail.

Members Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan,Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, ACS (Home), IG Prisons, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were also present on this occasion.

