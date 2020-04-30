Four killed, 15 injured in road accidents in Badin, Khanpur

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

BADIN/KHANPUR (Dunya News) – At least four persons lost their lives while 15 other sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Badin and Khanpur on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Badin where a rashly driven truck collided with a van at the Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan Road, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 10 other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second accident occurred at the Feroza Road in Khanpur where one person was killed and five other were wounded when two motorcycle collided due to over-speeding.

