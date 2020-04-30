Filing FIR against Imran Khan is a heinous act: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader (PMLQ) and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that filing an FIR against Imran Khan is a heinous act by the fascist government.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Sharifs did not learn a lesson from history nor did they stop their actions. The Sharif brothers have made revenge politics their way.

Mr. Elahi warned the PMLN leaders that they should refrain from vindictive tactics. The imported government is taking a dangerous step by playing the religion card, he said.

He further said that what has Imran Khan got to do with the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi? Imran Khan has made it clear that he could not even imagine giving such instructions.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly expressed that the whole nation knows that the night this tragic incident took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi, that night Imran Khan and his workers were busy in Shab-e-Dua.

He said that the registration of cases against Imran Khan and his associates under the guise of this incident by the imported government was reprehensible.

Further talking about it, he said the whole Muslim world is paying homage to the resolution passed by Imran Khan against Islamophobia in the United Nations. This is the honor that only a true lover like Imran Khan can get.

Former Federal Minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said that Imran Khan has given his unequivocal position regarding the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabawi. Imran Khan is devoted to the love of the Prophet, he said.

Trying to implicate Imran Khan in the sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabawi is proof of Shehbaz Sharif and his imported government’s ignorance, he added.

